10-cornered fight: Voters in Batu spoilt for choice amid fierce Malaysia GE15 contest

KUALA LUMPUR: The roads in Bandar Baru Sentul, in the heart of Malaysia’s capital city are lined up with an endless array of blue, red and white flags of political parties.

Considered to be “ground zero” for the parliamentary seat of Batu, party supporters could be seen putting up various flags for their candidates earlier this week.

The flags and buntings of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Warisan (Warisan) dominate the streets here. At the same time, a few banners put up by the independent candidates can also be seen.

With a contest involving 10 candidates, the Batu parliamentary seat is the most crowded in the country’s history of holding federal elections. At the state level, the seat of Bengkoka in Sabah saw an 11-cornered fight during the state polls in 2020.

The incumbent in Batu is P. Prabakaran. He won the seat as an independent in the 2018 polls and is now standing on a PH ticket.

His challengers include former two-term Batu MP Chua Tian Chang, better known as Tian Chua. He was disqualified from standing in the last election and campaigned for Prabakaran instead.

Prabakaran, who was still studying law in university during the 14th General Election was the youngest ever MP in Malaysia at the age of 22, before later joining Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Besides Tian Chua and Prabakaran, the others contesting on Nov 19 are A. Kohilan Pillay of BN, Azhar Yahya of PN, Zulkifli Fattah of Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), Wan Azliana of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), P. Naganathan of Warisan as well as independents Siti Kasim, Nur Fathiah Syazwana and Too Cheng Huat.