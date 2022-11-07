BN election manifesto promises RM2,208 basic household income, free early education for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has pledged to implement an assistance scheme to ensure that all households will have a basic monthly income of RM2,208 (US$465.80), as part of the promises contained in its 15th General Election (GE15) manifesto.

During the online manifesto launch on Monday night (Nov 7), BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi explained: “It is a 'top up' or additional monthly income to ensure that all households across the country will have at least RM2208 per month.”

High cost of living, free education and recognition of racial inclusiveness were high on the agenda in the manifesto, with BN touting it as a “new and fresh deal” offered to all Malaysians.

“The plan comprises 99 BN benevolent efforts as a guide to steer the nation,” Ahmad Zahid said.

He also promised to provide free early childhood care and education for all children 6 years of age and below, as well as free higher education for all individuals from B40 (Bottom 40 per cent income group) families.

“BN will introduce a textbook-free schooling system. To that end, BN's two big initiatives on this matter involves giving free laptops to all B40 students and ensuring 100 per cent 5G Internet coverage in all schools within 18 months,” he added.