Malaysia election: 8 federal seats where intense contests are expected

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) is expected to be one of the most closely fought political contests in the country in recent times.

The three main coalitions contesting - Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) - will be aiming to attain the largest possible share of the federal seats available to form the next government.

Additionally, the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is also in the race.

A total of 222 parliamentary seats will be on offer, with Polling Day happening on Nov 19.

The coalitions have unveiled most of their candidates. CNA looks at some of the key seats where intense contests are expected, ahead of Nomination Day this Saturday (Nov 5).