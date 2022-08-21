Malaysia can hold election once it tackles current issues and economic uncertainty: PM Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Every day, everywhere, the big question of when Malaysia's 15th general election (GE15) will be called continues to be the main topic of discussion in all segments of society in the country.

Whether it will be held this year or the next, Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it requires more detailed and careful consideration before any decision to dissolve Parliament can be made.

In an interview marking his first anniversary helming the government since Aug 21 last year, he said the government’s priority now was to solve numerous issues troubling the people and the country, with the latest related to a littoral combat ship scandal as well as the global economic slowdown projected next year.

Mr Ismail Sabri, 62, said GE15 can be called if the two factors - current issues and economic uncertainty - are first tackled and stabilised.

“We are concerned with the projected economic uncertainty next year, but the longer we wait, the more difficult the situation will be, so maybe we can have it (GE15) this year.

“But if we say this year, there are just too many ongoing issues that need to be solved. That’s why it is quite a tough decision to make,” he added.

Mr Ismail Sabri took over the prime minister’s office following the resignation of Mr Muhyiddin Yassin on Aug 16, 2021 after the latter failed to command the majority support of MPs.

Bombarded with questions around politics and GE15 during a 45-minute interview with local media, Mr Ismail Sabri concurred that the mandate must be returned to the people to elect a new government.

“Yes, the people have to be given the chance to elect a new government as it has changed three times (in this parliamentary term). Some of them acknowledged it, some don’t, so it’s better to return the mandate to the people. Yet, we have so many issues that need to be resolved ... in terms of economy, income, and employment.

“Even though, since January until now, we have provided 400,000 jobs to the people, the minimum wage of RM1,500 is still being disputed and may need to be increased because certain quarters said it’s inadequate. This is among the many issues that we need to address,” he said.

The five-year mandate of the current government will expire in July 2023, and GE15 must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of parliament.