Ismail Sabri popular among his Pahang constituents, but questions remain over future Malaysia PM role

One resident who only gave his name as Frankie, 52, said he feels Triang is lagging in development behind the next door town of Kerayong, where the hospital and Syariah court are located.

Frankie, who works in a school canteen, said his ageing school building was in dire need of a facelift. But because there was not enough federal funds allocated, he said, administrators had to canvass large sums of donations.

“I’m still deciding who to support for this election,” he added.

Another Triang resident, who only wanted to be known by his surname Chong, said he is still undecided on who to vote for.

Mr Chong, who runs a hardware shop, recognised that Mr Ismail Sabri has given financial assistance to those who are disadvantaged, but called on the federal government to improve Malaysia’s economy as a whole.

“People will prosper only if the economy is good,” the 38-year-old said. “I will support the candidate who can help the people of Malaysia.”