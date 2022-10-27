Five hot-button issues likely to feature during Malaysia’s GE15 campaigning

SINGAPORE: Well before Malaysia goes to the polls on Nov 19, political parties are already wrangling over key issues.

The economy and inflation typically rank high, as the war in Ukraine rages on and Malaysia’s government and central bank warn of slowing growth next year.

Voters also want political stability, frustrated with the politicking that has rocked the country since the opposition’s historic defeat of the long-ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) at the 2018 election.

Then there is the issue of corruption. A big part of why UMNO lost in 2018 was that its key members were embroiled in graft, resulting in multiple court cases against them.

Ahead of the upcoming polls, the controversial non-delivery of navy ships despite billions of ringgit spent, is yet another factor that might affect voter sentiment on the issue of mismanagement.

CNA dives into five hot-button issues surrounding Malaysia’s 15th General Election:

COST OF LIVING

While Malaysia’s economy is expected to expand 4 per cent to 5 per cent next year, extended conflicts and supply chain disruptions around the world mean prices - especially for food items - have been creeping up.

"The top issue (in the election) would be socioeconomic well-being which is rapidly deteriorating," Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with Singapore's Institute of International Affairs, told Reuters.

On Oct 7, the Malaysian government unveiled a budget of RM372.3 billion (US$80.06 billion) for 2023.

RM55 billion will be allocated for government subsidies, aid and incentives, including RM7.8 billion under a cash handout programme that is expected to benefit 8.7 million people.

Another RM2.5 billion in welfare aid is set to help about 450,000 low-income households, while the income tax rate for middle-income individuals will be reduced by two percentage points.

While Malaysia’s Parliament was dissolved shortly after, rendering the proposal moot, the finance ministry has insisted the budget will be retabled after the election.