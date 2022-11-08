In what could be his last Malaysia election, can Muhyiddin help Bersatu weather a tough challenge?

PAGOH, Johor: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin stood up to speak to a group of around 30 Chinese residents in the small town of Bukit Pasir Selatan.

Pointing to his own chest, the 75-year old said: “If Perikatan wins, Muhyiddin will be prime minister. I will ensure Pagoh gets better development.”

“I know this Bukit Pasir area is tough for me (to get support), but this time will be my last. So will you please vote for me?” he asked, concluding his speech which was delivered in Bahasa Melayu mixed with Cantonese phrases.

There was applause and loud cheers. “Muhyiddin for PM again!” exclaimed one resident.

It was a warm reception on the first day of Mr Muhyiddin’s campaign in the federal constituency of Pagoh in northern Johor for Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15). This will also likely be the last time the veteran politician contests in the national polls.

In a Facebook post a few hours after he was confirmed as a candidate for Pagoh on Saturday (Nov 5), Mr Muhyiddin wrote: “God willing, this General Election contest will be the last in my political journey and I’ve decided to fight only because of my determination to complete our struggle.

“I chose to lead PN for this GE because I am not willing to see this country fall into the hands of kleptocrats. I also do not want this country to be governed again by a political coalition that fails to fulfill its promises to the people and does not respect racial and religious sensitivities of multi-ethnic communities in our country,” he added.