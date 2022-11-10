In Najib Razak’s former Pahang constituency, BN candidate wants to continue jailed ex-PM’s legacy

During a walkabout in Kampung Lamir on the outskirts of Pekan city last week, Mr Nizar told CNA he was not disappointed with the decision of the coalition, noting that state legislature politics would allow him to get familiar with people in rural areas and help them solve their issues.

“I'm happy to serve wherever the party sees fit. I think it's good that I run for the state candidacy as well, where you get to see the grassroots side of things,” he said.

“If I were to be a Member of Parliament (MP), then I will be spending more time in federal (government), so you won't get the time to actually know the people here.”

While Mr Nizar noted that the people of Pekan could give BN the sympathy vote because of Najib’s imprisonment, he reiterated that the coalition must still work hard for victory.

“Because of what happened to dad, a lot of people are sympathetic. But I always tell the machinery here that we can’t rely on sympathy alone,” he added.

“NO OTHER PARTY”

On the ground, the goodwill that Najib and his family has created is evident.

“I cried when Najib went to jail because we are like friends,” said retiree Habsah Mohd Idris, 67, as she sat on the front porch of her home in Kampung Lamir.

Mdm Habsah gestured at her wooden and battered kampung home that still sits next to her current residence, recalling how Najib visited her there.

“I support Sheikh Puzi too. He’s a really good person,” she added, not concerned that the candidate is not from Najib’s family.