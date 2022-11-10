In Najib Razak’s former Pahang constituency, BN candidate wants to continue jailed ex-PM’s legacy
Barisan Nasional’s opponents have vowed to put up a good fight in Pekan.
PEKAN, Pahang: The operations centre for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate in the federal constituency of Pekan in Pahang is a nondescript village house that sits on a sleepy cul-de-sac.
The inside of the centre looks more like a communal space than an office, as party members eat roti canai and drink tea in a roomy living area while taking a break.
Another room is the office of Mr Sheikh Mohd Puzi Sheikh Ali, most recently the two-term state assemblyman for Peramu Jaya, one of Pekan’s four state constituencies.
On Nov 19, Mr Sheikh Puzi is hoping to take the next step in his political career and win the Pekan federal seat against candidates from Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) as voters head to the ballot boxes.
But Mr Sheikh Puzi is keen to deflect attention from himself.
“I'm a low-profile politician. I don’t like publicity … What I do for the people, I am not going to show off. But the people know what I am doing,” he told CNA during an exclusive interview on Monday (Nov 7).
While Mr Sheikh Puzi may describe his brand of politics as low-profile, he is contesting in a constituency that is keenly watched nationwide.
In his office, several portraits of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak can be seen on the wall. One of them shows Najib with Mr Sheikh Puzi on a fast craft, surrounded by bodyguards.
The seat of Pekan has been administered by Najib’s family since 1959, when it was first won by his father and Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, considered the architect of the country’s economic development.
After Tun Abdul Razak died in 1976, Najib was elected to the Pekan seat and has held it ever since, except for a gap from 1982 to 1986 when he became Pahang’s chief minister at the age of 29.
But Najib cannot run in this year’s election as he is serving a 12-year prison sentence for his role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.
Najib has insisted that he was not given a fair trial and is seeking a royal pardon. But he remains on trial in four other cases, each carrying possible prison terms and hefty fines.
Pekan residents interviewed by CNA were divided on whether they thought Najib deserved to be in jail. Despite this, many still pledged support for BN, citing how Najib has brought progress and recognition to the city.
BN TOUTS MESSAGE OF CONTINUITY
Mr Sheikh Puzi, who has worked as Najib’s aide previously, said he has learned a lot from the former prime minister and hopes to continue the latter’s legacy.
“The only thing is the continuity of Datuk Seri Najib’s mission for Pekan. Hopefully, I can implement what he planned for Pekan, and at the same time, this implementation needs to be done as soon as possible,” he said.
“I want to see, and he also wants to see, that whatever progress is at a satisfactory level. It's important to him, although he’s inside (the prison) so he cannot see what’s outside here.”
Mr Sheikh Puzi hopes that if or when Najib gets out of jail and returns as MP for Pekan, he will be able to see his plans for the city materialise.
“Only God knows that one day he will be back again in Pekan, and as a free man he can see whatever things are implemented,” he said, adding that he cannot be sure if Najib will get a royal pardon.
Nevertheless, Mr Sheikh Puzi said he will press ahead with his plans for Pekan, including setting up a new industrial area in Chini to create more jobs and help farmers repurpose the by-products of palm oil production so they can earn more.
While Mr Sheikh Puzi recognised Najib’s contributions, he also stated that his own track record speaks for itself.
“Then you are not worried about what the opposition wants to say. At the end of the day, you're happy with your work. Like myself, I'm happy doing something good and people will be happy with my service,” he said.
“I’m very confident that in this seat, we can manage to get a good mandate.”
There were rumours that BN would field Najib’s eldest son, Mohamad Nizar Najib, in the Pekan federal seat, but Mr Sheikh Puzi got the nod instead.
Mr Nizar was picked to run for the Peramu Jaya state seat in a four-cornered fight. Pahang is one of three states that will hold elections concurrently with the federal polls this year.
“As a politician, although you’re the son of a politician, it doesn’t mean that you’re the same as your father. It’s only your father, but you need proper training and proper exposure,” Mr Sheikh Puzi said of his potential successor in the state seat.
During a walkabout in Kampung Lamir on the outskirts of Pekan city last week, Mr Nizar told CNA he was not disappointed with the decision of the coalition, noting that state legislature politics would allow him to get familiar with people in rural areas and help them solve their issues.
“I'm happy to serve wherever the party sees fit. I think it's good that I run for the state candidacy as well, where you get to see the grassroots side of things,” he said.
“If I were to be a Member of Parliament (MP), then I will be spending more time in federal (government), so you won't get the time to actually know the people here.”
While Mr Nizar noted that the people of Pekan could give BN the sympathy vote because of Najib’s imprisonment, he reiterated that the coalition must still work hard for victory.
“Because of what happened to dad, a lot of people are sympathetic. But I always tell the machinery here that we can’t rely on sympathy alone,” he added.
“NO OTHER PARTY”
On the ground, the goodwill that Najib and his family has created is evident.
“I cried when Najib went to jail because we are like friends,” said retiree Habsah Mohd Idris, 67, as she sat on the front porch of her home in Kampung Lamir.
Mdm Habsah gestured at her wooden and battered kampung home that still sits next to her current residence, recalling how Najib visited her there.
“I support Sheikh Puzi too. He’s a really good person,” she added, not concerned that the candidate is not from Najib’s family.
A chicken seller who only gave his name as Pok Jak, 57, said Najib developed Pekan and helped those who are disadvantaged, including single mothers. He believes that Najib’s imprisonment was politically motivated.
“Sheikh Puzi is okay too. He’s friendly with the people and visits those who are sick. He has helped the terminally ill get treatment faster,” he said.
Retiree Mustafa Kasim, 85, said Najib’s administration bought machines for him to trim weeds and cut trees in his orchard.
Mr Mustafa is unsure if Mr Sheikh Puzi will get the same level of support given that he is not from Najib’s family, but pledged support for BN regardless.
“Even though Dato Najib has been jailed, I will keep supporting him. Because there’s no other party that can help people like me,” he added.
On the other hand, another resident who only wanted to be known by her surname Cheong, 59, said Najib deserved to be behind bars.
“I don’t like bribery,” the fishmonger said when asked if she supported BN, although she acknowledged that Mr Sheikh Puzi has been a good state assemblyman.
Ms Cheong hopes the bumpy roads in more rural areas can be improved. “I’ve already decided (on who to vote for), but I don’t think other parties can win here,” she added.
BN’S OPPONENTS NO PUSHOVER
PN’s candidate for Pekan, Mr Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), said he is ready to put up a good fight.
“It is well known that this is the seat of Dato Seri Najib, who has held it for 40 years and is former prime minister,” he told CNA on Tuesday evening before a PN rally in Kampung Lamir.
“It is not an easy situation for us. But we will fight and God willing, we will do the best we can.”
At the last election in 2018, Najib retained the Pekan seat with a 24,859 vote majority against another candidate from PAS.
Mr Fadhil Noor, citing his interactions with residents on the campaign trail, said he feels the ground sentiment is that of wanting change. “The feedback has been good,” he said.
If elected, he plans to develop more plantations to create more jobs and build more higher education institutes so students do not have to move out of town.
“The Pekan constituency covers a very large area,” he said. “I want the people of Pekan to stay in Pekan and build its identity as a community. I don't want families to be separated, where children have to go to work and schools far away.”
Mr Fadhil Noor, who is deputy chief of PAS’ Pekan division, said he has served residents across the constituency for over two decades and is not worried that former allies PAS and BN will enter this election as opponents.
“We are prepared for these kinds of things. We have contested elections independently and also been part of different coalitions. We are always ready,” he said.
He also refused to be drawn into whether Mr Sheikh Puzi’s nomination in Pekan, instead of someone from the Najib family, will affect BN’s performance in the constituency.
“Even though the candidate is not from Najib’s family, UMNO will expect to win Pekan as it is their stronghold,” he said, acknowledging Mr Sheikh Puzi’s working relationship with Najib.
“It doesn’t matter for us, because we won’t give a free win. What’s important is we work hard, campaign and leave it to God. I am confident we can win.”
Professor James Chin of Tasmania University told CNA that he expects BN to win in Pekan, saying Najib’s legacy seat is “quite safe”.
“Everybody knows that if Najib comes out (of jail), he (Mr Sheikh Puzi) has to return the seat,” he said. “So, it’s no problem. The problem is that BN’s vote majority there could go down a bit.”
Najib’s imprisonment also removes a point of contention opposition parties could capitalise on, he said.
“Of course, they will try their very best. Their argument is to go after ‘Bossku’, corruption and that sort of thing,” he added, referring to Najib’s moniker coined by his supporters.
“But that is a silly argument because he is already in jail.”