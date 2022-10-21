Opposition election manifesto full of empty promises: Malaysia caretaker PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition election manifesto in the previous 14th General Election (GE14) was full of empty promises that left many people in the lurch, said caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Oct 20).

He said that the youths were especially among those deceived by the promises in the Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s manifesto for GE14 in 2018.

"It differs (from ours) as in GE14, the youths were the most cheated with a manifesto of empty promises. The opposition failed to abolish PTPTN (loans for students in higher learning institutions), failed to create job opportunities, with tens of thousands of youths being thrown out of work,” said Mr Ismail Sabri in a Facebook post.

He said that the opposition offered only empty promises, unlike the 2023 Budget that his then-government tabled in parliament on Oct 7.

Although parliament was dissolved before the budget was debated and approved, Mr Ismail Sabri had said that the budget would be tabled again before the end of this year, if his government is re-elected in the coming 15th General Election (GE15) due on Nov 19.

The budget tabled by then-finance minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Oct 7 unveiled a spending plan involving RM372.3 billion (US$80.06 billion) for 2023, which includes several subsidies and programmes aimed to benefit many segments of the society.