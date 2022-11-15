PAS will pick BN if there is a need to form coalition government: Party secretary-general

KOTA BHARU, Kelantan: Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) said it will work with Barisan Nasional (BN) if the 15th General Election (GE15) results dictate the need to form a coalition government.

“If we really need to work with others, our choice is BN,” PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters on Tuesday (Nov 15).

“That decision still has to be made by PN (Perikatan Nasional), not just PAS alone.”

Local media quoted Mr Takiyuddin, who is defending his Kota Bharu seat in a six-cornered fight, as saying on Monday that a PN-BN tie-up would be possible after polling results. PAS is a component party of PN.

In a statement on Tuesday, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said that he did not give a mandate to Mr Takiyuddin to discuss the formation of a coalition government with BN.