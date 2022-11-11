Malaysia GE15: Penang’s controversial land reclamation project weighing on voters’ minds

SUNGAI BATU, Penang: Voters in Penang are concerned about the upcoming general election and how the result would affect their future.

A new federal government will be formed after Nov 19 when Malaysians go to the polls and depending on the outcome, it could mean the return of a controversial project from their perspective.

Known as Penang South Islands (PSI), the multi-billion ringgit project is a brainchild of Penang’s state government led by the Democratic Action Party (DAP), under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. Malaysia’s second-smallest state is seen as a stronghold for the DAP.

The PSI project aims to create three man-made islands measuring 1,821 ha near the southern tip of Penang Island to drive economic and urban development.

The three artificial islands will provide affordable housing, public beaches and parks. It is envisioned to be a game changer for the region, attracting investors and tourists while creating at least 300,000 jobs by 2050.

The project is a long-term development that could take 30 to 50 years to complete. Its objective is to transform Penang and address key challenges faced by the state, such as inadequate infrastructure for its growing population, traffic congestion and lack of jobs.