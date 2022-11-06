Perikatan Nasional pledges to create 1 million jobs during Malaysia GE15 manifesto launch

SHAH ALAM, Selangor: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has vowed to solve the bread and butter issues faced by the people, saying this will be the coalition’s top priority if it wins Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15).

During the launch of the coalition’s manifesto on Sunday night (Nov 6), issues of the economy and cost of living featured prominently on the agenda.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin also pledged to create one million high-income opportunities in the next few years.

“Some people have asked if we can do it. I said yes. Why? Because we have the experience,” he said.

Mr Muhyiddin also claimed that during his time as prime minister, the government managed to create 558,000 jobs in 2021.

“I believe that if we are given the mandate, we can do it and can do it much better,” he said.

PN’s manifesto contained 12 pillars that covered 30 “strategies” and 234 “offers”.

The pillars included improvement in governance, reducing the development gap, environmental sustainability, optimising the potential of women as well as empowerment of the aged among other areas.

In his speech, Mr Muhyiddin said that if elected as government, PN’s first Cabinet meeting would be to discuss ways of solving the rising cost of living issues that are caused by inflation.

“To solve this issue, the government must look at the issue of supply disruptions and cost of imports more seriously, especially with a depreciation of the ringgit compared to other currencies, especially the American dollar,” he said.