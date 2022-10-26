Malaysia election: Perikatan Nasional says no official talks held with Gerakan Tanah Air

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has not held any official discussion with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) on working together during the 15th General Election (GE15), said PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin on Tuesday (Oct 25).

“Officially, none so far but there may be informal discussions between representatives. The party leadership has yet to decide whether discussions can be held officially,” Mr Hamzah was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Earlier, GTA deputy chairman Mukhriz Mahathir was reported as saying that the coalition had held discussions with PN on the possibility of working together in GE15.

"Yes, GTA and PN have entered talks to explore the possibilities of an electoral pact but we have yet to reach an official negotiation stage,” he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times on Saturday.

It is still at the initial stage of discussion but the initial response from PN seemed positive, he added.

“We foresee the cooperation in the form of a coalition (between GTA and PN) but it might be a bit difficult (in terms of timing), perhaps forming an electoral pact is workable," he reportedly said.

Mr Mukhriz said that there was still a window for both sides to find a common ground to form a collaboration before the nomination date on Nov 5.

"I believe all of us are all willing to put aside our differences to defeat UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE15,” he said.

"When we look at the risk of bigger damage to the country should UMNO and BN return to power, we view our differences as just petty matters.”