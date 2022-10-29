Malaysia election: Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat unveils 72 candidates

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on Friday (Oct 28) officially announced a total of 72 candidates for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

At a PKR event in Ampang, the party's deputy president Rafizi Ramli said Mr Anwar Ibrahim has taken a big risk by contesting in Tambun, Perak as the seat was “not safe”.

"Before we make a decision, we check first, we look at voter support and we only announce after we get confirmation.

“After gauging all voter data and after we confirmed that he will be contesting, and even if we went to vote today, Anwar is leading in Tambun, against candidates from PN (Perikatan Nasional) and BN (Barisan Nasional),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Anwar said that many good leaders who contributed to PKR had to be left out this time round. “We can’t maintain the same people because we want reforms,” said the party president.