Malaysia heads to the polls for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians on Saturday (Nov 19) started casting their ballots for the 15th General Election (GE15) to give lawmakers a fresh mandate against the backdrop of political turbulence in recent years.

The previous election in 2018 saw the end of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) reign after six decades, amid allegations of graft against key members of the ruling coalition. The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition emerged victorious.

Back then, PH’s component parties included Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

But less than two years into a five-year mandate, the PH government collapsed amid infighting and a political manoeuvre dubbed the “Sheraton Move”, which saw Bersatu’s withdrawal from PH and the defection of several MPs from PKR.