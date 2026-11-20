KUALA LUMPUR: After convincing wins alongside the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan state elections, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s comments on the pact’s future heading into the next general election might have raised a few eyebrows.

While BN and PN avoided direct clashes in the two recent state polls under a “political understanding”, BN had “never planned to take this (cooperation) any further”, Zahid said on Sunday (Nov 15).

“However, if the time comes and circumstances require it, we will sit down together to discuss the matter,” he said as quoted by local media.

Zahid’s comments come at a critical juncture. He has appeared to arrest BN’s decline since its dismal performance at the previous general election in 2022, just as there will likely not be further opportunities to test electoral partnerships.

After Sarawak heads to the polls on Dec 12, no other state must hold an election until the 16th general election (GE16), due by February 2028. The states of Perak, Pahang and Perlis could, however, choose to call early polls before GE16.