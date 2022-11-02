Malaysia election: Low voter turnout likely in Johor due to monsoon, economic woes

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is likely to see low voter turnout at Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15), with people heading to the Nov 19 polls just months after a state election and amid weather woes.

The impending monsoon season is a major concern, especially for residents in flood-prone areas, said analysts.

This was the case during the 13th general election, with people deciding against going through the extra trouble to vote.

Observers believe Johoreans may also be less motivated to vote at this year's federal election as they had already turned up for the state election earlier this year in March.

But with 26 parliamentary seats in Johor up for grabs at the coming polls, political parties are still expected to go all out to woo some 2.5 million voters - come rain or shine.