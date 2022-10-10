Explainer: Key issues as Malaysia gets set to go to the polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for an early election on Monday (Oct 10), to win a stronger mandate and stabilise a rocky political landscape that has persisted in the wake of the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and COVID-19 crisis.

Here are the key issues that will determine how Malaysians vote:

ECONOMY & INFLATION

Rising prices and economic prospects will be voters' top considerations as the government and the central bank have warned of slowing growth next year.

The economy is expected to expand 4 per cent to 5 per cent next year, following this year's expected 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent growth.

Prices have been creeping up, especially for food items.

The government has said it will trim back subsidies from 2023 due to fiscal pressures, which could result in further price increases if the new administration proceeds with the plan.

"The top issue (in the election) would be socioeconomic well-being which is rapidly deteriorating," said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with Singapore's Institute of International Affairs.

Most of the country's ethnic-Malay majority would expect the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party "as being most willing to provide handouts during these harsh times", he said.

UMNO, as part of the Barisan Nasional alliance, governed Malaysia for more than 60 years since independence until 2018 when it was ousted due to widespread corruption allegations.

The Malay nationalist party has built its support over the years through a strong system of patronage, especially with ethnic Malays.

POLITICAL STABILITY

Malaysians have been frustrated with the power struggles and politicking that have rocked the country since the historic election win by the opposition over UMNO.

The win by the Mahathir Mohamad-led alliance was the first by the opposition in Malaysia's history.

Since its ouster, UMNO has tried to make its way back to power and has been the main source of turmoil, with infighting both within its ranks and with its alliance partners.