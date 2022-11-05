Malaysia GE15: BN confident of being dominant party in government, says Ismail Sabri as campaigning kicks off

BERA, Pahang: Malaysian caretaker prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is confident of winning the majority of seats this election and being the dominant party in government.

Mr Ismail Sabri also told reporters after he was officially nominated as BN’s candidate for the Bera seat in Pahang on Saturday (Nov 5) that he remains the coalition’s nominee for prime minister, if it wins the election

“Every candidate must be confident when competing. I myself am confident, and BN also has the confidence,” he said.

“The leaders of BN and UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) have stated many times that this time we can be the dominant party in parliament.”

Mr Ismail Sabri, who has been Bera Member of Parliament since 2004, will go up against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Asmawi Harun and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Abas Awang. Mr Ismail Sabri retained the seat in the 2018 election with a 2,311 vote majority.

But the caretaker prime minister warned against complacency, reiterating that there were no longer easy wins for BN in any constituency.

“Every candidate has their own strengths. Even though I said I’m confident of winning in Bera, the party machinery here cannot take it easy,” he said on Saturday.

“So, everyone has to work hard all the way until the results are announced on Polling Day.”