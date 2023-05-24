Challenging for Malaysia’s national retirement fund to pivot towards domestic market

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), an RM1 trillion (US$222.2 billion) state investment vehicle, has been asked by the Anwar Ibrahim administration to increase the size of its domestic portfolio in order to spur the Malaysian economy.

However, this pivot is not a straightforward exercise, those familiar with the issue told CNA.

A set of withdrawals in 2021 and 2022 was approved by the administrations of Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob to help ordinary Malaysians contributing to the pension fund deal with financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The withdrawals have radically altered the national savings demographic for a rapidly ageing nation that is already facing challenges over the lack of pension coverage.

Following the withdrawals, the median savings of EPF account holders halved in 2022 compared to 2019. Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan told parliament in February this year.

Mr Anwar, who has taken a politically unpopular stand against further withdrawals, noted more recently that 81 per cent of EPF’s roughly 15 million contributors will not have sufficient savings to live above the poverty line when they retire. He added that only 19 per cent have RM240,000 in their personal financial reserves by the time they reach the retirement age of 55 years.

RM240,000 is the basic savings target for contributors when they retire at the age of 55, but analysts and economists believe that the benchmark is no longer feasible with the sharp rise in the cost of living.

On the other end of the spectrum, 0.5 per cent of EPF members, who collectively have 12.4 per cent of the savings managed by the fund in end-2020, have at least RM10 million each saved with the pension fund.