Water supply among issues to be monitored amid hot and dry weather in Malaysia: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Amid the sustained hot and dry weather in some Malaysian states, the country’s environment ministry said on Tuesday (May 9) that affected areas are being monitored for potential water supply problems.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad also noted that other potential issues that will be monitored include open burning and peat fires.

"The northern region, especially, is experiencing dry weather but this is expected to occur in the entire peninsula as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

“Though it has been raining for the past several weeks in the Klang Valley, we will continue to monitor and follow closely the weather forecast by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia)," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Mr Nik Nazmi added that the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and the sewerage industry have held discussions with water operators across the country to ensure sufficient water supply for each state. SPAN is the national regulatory body for water supply.

“SPAN is making sure that we will be able to deal with the situation though the plan is already in place and the water operators are aware," he reportedly said.