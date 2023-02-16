Malaysia says no more pension fund withdrawals; median savings for account holders down by half since 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has no plans to allow for more withdrawals from the country’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) retirement scheme, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan said on Thursday (Feb 16).

This came after previous rounds of withdrawals at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic led to heavily depleted pension savings, with the median savings of EPF account holders halved in 2022 as compared to 2019.

"That is why the government has no plans to allow any more EPF withdrawals in the near future," Mr Ahmad reportedly said in Parliament.

According to The Star, Mr Ahmad said that a total of RM145 billion (US$32 billion) had been withdrawn from the EPF by 8.1 million people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that there was also a drop in the median savings of EPF accounts for all Malaysians over three years, from RM16,600 in 2019 to RM8,100 in 2022.

About 6.7 million people out of a total of 13.1 million EPF members also reportedly have savings of less than RM10,000, up from 4.7 million people in 2020.