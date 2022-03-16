Malaysia government allows another round of pension fund withdrawal capped at RM10,000 to weather COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has allowed a fourth round of withdrawals from the country’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) retirement scheme.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a special press conference on Wednesday (Mar 16) that this withdrawal would be capped at RM10,000 (US$2,382) per contributor.

However, he urged contributors to consider carefully before making the “special withdrawal”, in the interests of their future.

There have previously been three withdrawal schemes for EPF contributors since the pandemic struck. Under the i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra schemes, RM101 billion has been withdrawn from the retirement fund by 7.34 million contributors since 2020, the prime minister noted.

“Based on findings from thorough studies and observations during the recovery phase after this pandemic, there are those within the Malaysian Family still affected from an economic standpoint. (They suffered) loss of income and are currently rebuilding their lives,” Mr Ismail Sabri said.

“Although the government has given permission for this special EPF withdrawal, nevertheless I plead with contributors to keep your savings unless the situation is truly pressing.”