Range anxiety and long charging time: The ups and downs of my EV road trip in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The electric car has been touted as the future of travel, essential to the fight against climate change.

However, for this vision to become a reality, these cars must become a viable option to the masses.

The average user should be able to afford an electric car, and the infrastructure to support quick and efficient charging must be in place.

Many countries are supporting the switch from cars with internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs) to improve public health and fight climate change.

In an effort to encourage users to switch to electric cars, the Malaysia government recently announced in its 2022 national budget that EVs would be completely exempted from import duty, excise duty and all taxes.

This is a welcome move, but it may not be enough.

Making them more affordable is one thing, but ensuring that they are practical is equally important.