Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Asia

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife spend time at their residence in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, on Feb 4, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Office of Mahathir Mohamad/Nurhilmy Basiron/Handout)

05 Feb 2022 01:57PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 02:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday (Feb 5).

Mahathir, 96, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment "as and when required in the near future", the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir's office said on Friday that he had been permitted to return home since Wednesday, but had to go back to the hospital for physiotherapy.

Mahathir, who is still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan 8 and was readmitted to hospital later that month for treatment.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

 
Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us