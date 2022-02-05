Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday (Feb 5).

Mahathir, 96, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment "as and when required in the near future", the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir's office said on Friday that he had been permitted to return home since Wednesday, but had to go back to the hospital for physiotherapy.