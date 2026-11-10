Malaysia court clears way for former Malaysian PM Najib to start house arrest

SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is set to be released from prison again after the High Court issued a new order on Tuesday (Nov 10) allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib had left the Kajang Prison on Nov 6, after his political party paid a RM50 million (US$12.3 million) fine required to enable the house arrest order to be carried out.

But he was brought back to prison hours later after the Attorney-General temporarily blocked Najib’s transfer from prison to house arrest, saying more legal clarification was needed.

The Attorney-General on Tuesday filed an application with the High Court to review Najib's discharge order.

“The order of discharge on payment of fine dated Nov 6 is hereby annulled and fully replaced by the following order," said Justice Aslam Zainuddin following the Attorney-General's application," the Free Malaysia Today reported.

“In line with the conditional pardon (granted by the King), the accused is to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year jail term under house arrest at 11, Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, Kuala Lumpur until Aug 23, 2028,” said Aslam.