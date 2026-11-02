Malaysia is making it easier for expats' spouses to work. Will that help retain foreign talent?

KUALA LUMPUR: Joshua Webley has seen some expatriate families’ carefully planned move to Malaysia crumble within months.

Webley, who is from the United Kingdom and has lived and worked in Kuala Lumpur for more than three years, helps expats relocate to Malaysia and navigate life in the country.

According to Webley, some expat families leave after just three months because a "trailing spouse" - the spouse of an expat with a job offer in Malaysia - could not find work in Malaysia despite having successful careers abroad.

“They can have every box ticked,” he told CNA, referring to how these families might have settled issues like moving their belongings and pets, and finding property and schools in Malaysia.

“But as soon as it comes to the point where life actually settles down and they realise that they can't find jobs, they've been leaving.”

This is what Malaysia is trying to change in a bid to attract and retain talent.

In his budget speech in October, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that spouses of expatriates holding a Category 1 employment pass will be allowed to work in Malaysia from Jan 1, 2027, subject to conditions.

Expats must earn at least RM20,000 (US$4,900) a month to qualify for a Category 1 employment pass, the highest in Malaysia’s three-tier expat visa scheme.