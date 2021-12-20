Malaysia expects COVID-19 cases to rise following floods: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities expect an increase in COVID-19 cases at various relief centres following the country’s worst flooding in years, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaludin on Monday (Dec 20).

In a press conference in the parliament, Mr Khairy warned of the imminent rise in COVID-19 infections as the relief centres were considered high-risk areas when public health measures could not be implemented and complied with fully.

"During floods, priority is to save the flood victims and sometimes it cannot be helped, where some things that should be done, like public health measures, cannot be implemented or complied with," said Mr Khairy as quoted by Bernama.

As of 11am on Monday, a total of 181 COVID-19 cases had been detected during screening by health authorities at various relief centres, the minister said.

Two states reported the highest cases – 117 in Selangor and 52 in Pahang.

Centres in Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur saw positive cases of between four and six, while one case each was reported in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.