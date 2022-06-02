Malaysia extends price ceiling policy for chickens and eggs until end of June: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The price ceilings for chickens and chicken eggs sold in Malaysia has been extended until the end of June, Alexander Nanta Linggi, Malaysia’s Minister for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs announced in a press release on Thursday (Jun 2).

The ceiling price for standard chickens (processed and sold with head, feet and organs) was set at RM8.90 (US$ 2.02) per kg for four months from Feb 5 until Jun 5. It will now continue until Jun 30.

Similarly, whole “super” chickens, which have been processed, weighed and sold without their head, feet, or organs, have a maximum price of RM9.90 per kg.

“The extension is to ensure Malaysians are ready for price changes when the fixed price ends on Jun 30 ,” said Mr Nanta Linggi.

Price ceiling for eggs, graded A, B and C, which has been fixed at RM0.43, RM0.41 and RM0.39 per egg respectively, will also be extended till Jun 30.