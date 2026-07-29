Malaysia’s one-off F1 race could boost tourism and test a permanent Sepang return

KUALA LUMPUR: Since 1999, Malaysian Kevin Lee has watched almost every Formula 1 race at least on television, even convincing his wife to stay home on their wedding anniversary in 2016 so he could watch the season finale held in Abu Dhabi.

So when it was confirmed on Sunday (Jul 26) that a Grand Prix will be held at his home country’s Sepang circuit - for the first time in nearly a decade - the 37-year-old was determined to get tickets to the Oct 4 event.

The Malaysia event will replace the Bahrain race that was cancelled due to the Middle East conflict which broke out in February.

“I’m very excited. Many Malaysians wouldn't think that they would see the ‘new Formula 1’ (era) make it to Sepang,” Lee told CNA.

“So much has changed in the sport over the last couple of years … and more people follow it now. So I think it’s a very different vibe compared to when the race was last held in Sepang in 2017.”

Lee was referring to the Netflix documentary series “Drive to Survive”, which premiered in 2019 and covers an entire Formula 1 season. Attracting millions of viewers, it has drummed up interest in and dramatised what was once considered a relatively niche motorsport.