Asia

Malaysia lifts indoor mask mandate, excluding public transportation and healthcare settings
Shoppers wearing face masks take photos with their mobile phones along the staircase of a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 22, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Low Zoey
Low Zoey
07 Sep 2022 05:31PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 05:31PM)
Malaysia on Wednesday (Sep 7) scrapped its mask mandate for indoor settings, with business owners allowed to decide whether to impose their own face mask requirements. 

"Face masks indoors will be optional effective immediately," said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, adding that masks remain mandatory for COVID-19 cases, and in public transport and healthcare facilities. 

Healthcare facilities include hospitals, clinics and nursing homes while public transport covers e-hailing services, flights, taxis and trains. 

High-risk individuals are also encouraged to keep their masks on.

The Health Minister said that although the wearing of masks indoors was no longer compulsory, business owners could decide on the mask requirements for their premises, such as making them mandatory or optional. 

Source: CNA/zl(ac)

