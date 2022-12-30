Malaysia minister tells agencies to look into purported data leak involving 13 million accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has tasked two agencies to look into a purported data leak involving some 13 million account holders.

The leaks allegedly contain information from satellite broadcaster Astro, the Election Commission of Malaysia as well as Maybank.

This comes after a social media user that goes by the handle @PendakwahTekno tagged the first-time minister in a tweet about the purported leaks.

In response, Mr Fahmi on Friday (Dec 30) wrote that the allegations were serious and involved a large amount of data.

“I will ask CyberSecurity Malaysia and (the Personal Data Protection Department) to investigate whether the data leak involving the various parties had really happened, and to take action according to the law,” he wrote.

In the tweet, the user wrote that there were some 13 million user information from Maybank, the Election Commission and Astro that was leaked.

In the accompanying photos to the tweet, the user showed the purported leaks include the full name, identity card number as well as contact information of those whose information had been compromised.