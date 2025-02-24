Families of Malaysian scam centre victims call on Thailand to do more
Pressure to shut the centres operating along the Thai-Myanmar frontier, as well as release scam farm victims being held against their will, has been increasing.
KUALA LUMPUR: Families of Malaysians still trapped in scam compounds in Myanmar are urging Thailand to do more to help rescue their loved ones.
This comes after pressure was stepped up on Myanmar and Thailand to shut the centres operating along the border, and release scam farm victims who are being held against their will.
Earlier this month, dozens of family members gathered outside the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur, calling on the Thai government to clamp down the crime gangs that have tricked their relatives into scam work.
They said their loved ones were lured by these syndicates offering fake jobs.
Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has successfully facilitated the repatriation of 15 Malaysian job scam victims on Monday (Feb 24), after they were handed over by the Myanmar authorities to their Thai counterparts on Feb 12.
The Malaysian embassy in Bangkok offered its support including consular visits, communications with family members, and the issuance of temporary travel documents, said the ministry.
It added that the embassy also arranged transportation and essential supplies such as food and face masks, as well as accompanied the victims throughout their 25-hour journey from Thailand's Tak province to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex.
Efforts are being made to bring home another 22 more Malaysians believed to be job scam victims in Myanmar.
CRACKDOWN ON SCAM FARMS
Criminal syndicates have been trafficking thousands of people from around the world to scam centres across Southeast Asia, including along the Thai-Myanmar frontier where victims have been forced to work in illegal online fraud operations, according to the United Nations.
Observers stressed the need for more to be done to cripple cyber fraud syndicates, as scam centres have grown rapidly across the region in recent years.
In January, Thai authorities launched a renewed clampdown after the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who had been lured to Thailand by a lucrative acting job.
He was later found near the Myanmar border town of Myawaddy, an area known for scam hubs, and has since returned home.
Last week, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan lauded the efforts by China and Thailand to secure the release of thousands of scam victims trapped in Myawaddy.
“China has taken strong measures to fight cross border (crimes), especially job scams and illegal gambling as best they can,” he said.
“Thailand was asked to cut the electricity supply (to scam compounds)... That is why many victims were recently released.”
Many of the victims’ families remain anxious, and hope the authorities can secure the safe return of their loved ones.
“I hope the (Chinese) army can go into the scam compound where my son is, and force them to surrender so that my son can come back,” said a victim’s father.
FIGHTING SCAMS
Thailand has cut cross-border electricity and internet connection to several locations in Myanmar in a bid to cripple the scam operations.
Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation secretary-general Hishamuddin Hashim, who helped organise the gathering outside the Thai embassy, said there is a need for a platform where people can share information, which governments can then use to rescue more victims.
Humanitarian groups that are assisting scam victims are urging a collective approach by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to tackle the scourge that industry analysts estimate is worth billions of dollars.
Malaysia has launched a series of outreach programmes to educate the public against online fraud and scams.
Meanwhile, existing laws have been toughened to penalise scammers who abuse social media to trick their victims. Network operators have also removed thousands of scam-related posts.
Malaysia, as the chair of ASEAN this year, said it will continue to highlight the issue of job scam syndicates operating across the region. Cooperation among the 10 member countries will also be strengthened through the bloc’s police organisation, or ASEANAPOL.