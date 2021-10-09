‘My friends felt I was crazy’: From working an office job to running a milk empire in Malaysia

KOTA TINGGI, Johor: When Loi Tuan Ee stepped out to the milking shed at his farm in Kampung Mawai, it was a little difficult to imagine that this was the man helming one of Malaysia’s largest dairy companies.

The company’s founder was dressed simply in T-shirt and jeans. His clothes were drenched in sweat from the blistering heat while his boots were covered in mud.

Loi, 57, spends most of his days in corporate offices, speaking to lawyers, clients and employees. But when he has the time to visit one of his five dairy farms in Malaysia, he is happy to do so because they are where he feels most at home.

He started The Holstein Milk Company, and its subsidiary brand Farm Fresh, in 2008. Since then, Farm Fresh has become a household name in Malaysia, and even in neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Brunei.

Behind the brand’s growth is a story of risk taking, passion for agriculture and tapping the potential in the local dairy industry.

MIDLIFE CRISIS?

Loi’s journey as a milk farmer actually began as a gamble.

He had worked at a corporate job for 20 years in the food packaging industry, rising to senior positions.

Loi was thriving in his job. At one point, he was earning around RM500,000 (US$119,489) a year.

He headed a marketing department and worked with huge companies such as Sony and Panasonic.

Yet, Loi felt there was a limit to what he could achieve as an employee.

“It was a very closely-knitted family business,” he recounted, adding that as an outsider, it would have been difficult for him to take things to the next level.