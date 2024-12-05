Malaysia’s FashionValet founders claim trial to breach of trust over US$1.8 million in state-linked funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The founders of Malaysian fashion e-commerce platform FashionValet have pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal breach of trust involving RM8 million (US$1.8 million) of investment funds from government-linked companies.

“I understand the charge, I claim trial,” Vivy Sofinas Yusof and her husband, Fadzarudin Shah Anuar said on Thursday when the charges were read before Judge Rosli Ahmad at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday (Dec 5).

Vivy and Fadzarudin are accused of criminal breach of trust through an RM8 million payment from FashionValet Sdn Bhd to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd, involving investment funds entrusted to them by Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

30 Maple Sdn Bhd is also owned by the couple and the transfer was made without the approval of FashionValet’s board of directors, as reported by Bernama.

Local media reported that both Vivy and Fadzarudin were charged on Thursday under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act. The charges carry a minimum prison sentence of two years, with a maximum of 20 years, along with caning and a fine, if convicted.

The court allowed Vivy and Fadzarudin bail of RM100,000 each but ordered them to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Kuala Lumpur on the first week of every month, Bernama reported.

"Both of the accused also have to surrender their passports to the court and are not allowed to influence witnesses in the case until the case is completed," Judge Rosli was quoted as saying by Bernama.