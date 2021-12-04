‘They are my friends’: In Malaysia, Wolbachia mosquitoes fight their dengue-carrying counterparts

KUALA LUMPUR: These days, Mr Khasmani Samat does not kill every mosquito that lands on him.

If they are the aegypti species of mosquito, the 76-year-old pensioner chooses to gently blow them away.

“They are my friends now. I can identify them as they have stripes on their legs. The other mosquitoes are wild ones and will be killed without any hesitation,” he told CNA at his home in Keramat AU2, a suburb that is about 15 minutes away from the Kuala Lumpur city centre.

He noted that the aegypti mosquitoes in his neighbourhood are very likely to be infected with the Wolbachia bacteria and are therefore not capable of spreading the dengue virus.

Having been infected with dengue twice, Mr Khasmani wouldn’t have hesitated to kill any mosquito that came near him in the past.

“When I had dengue, I remember seeing the sun even at night. It is not something that I would want to experience again,” he said, adding that his wife was also infected at the same time.

“The only thing you can do is drink lots of fluids. I took crab soup, loads of 100 Plus, papaya leaf juice and other liquids,” added Mr Khasmani, who has four children and nine grandchildren.

The former civil servant said many of his neighbours were also affected by dengue, with Keramat AU2 once a notorious hotspot for the disease.