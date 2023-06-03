'Substantially more capable': A closer look at Malaysia's upcoming South Korean-made fighter jets

LANGKAWI: The blazing Langkawi sun did little to deter the crowds that had gathered on the tarmac to catch a glimpse of the ear-busting action unfolding above them at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre, right beside the island’s airport.

This was the aerobatics segment on the first day of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, held from May 23 to May 27. The biennial exhibition is in its 16th edition, the first to be held since 2019 after the pandemic forced the 2021 edition to be cancelled.

But the long-awaited return was not the only thing special about this year’s LIMA exhibition. Malaysia was getting a first up-close-and-personal look at the South Korean-made fighter jets it had recently agreed to purchase.

The spectators craned their necks as a pair of black-and-yellow jets cruised through the sky. Then, against a backdrop of pulsating music, the jets separated before a third fighter charged through, leaving a trail of red smoke and triggering cheers from those below.