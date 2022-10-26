Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

About 30 people rescued after flash floods trap film crew in Malaysia cave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

About 30 people rescued after flash floods trap film crew in Malaysia cave

The film crew, comprising Singaporeans and Malaysians, were filming for a Hong Kong-produced movie.

About 30 people rescued after flash floods trap film crew in Malaysia cave

A film crew was rescued after being trapped in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district, Perak on Oct 26, 2022. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police via Facebook/Bernama)

26 Oct 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 08:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday (Oct 26) have been rescued.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release information, confirmed that all those trapped in Tempurung Cave in Perak’s Kampar district were safely evacuated. No further details were provided. 

The Perak police chief said the crew comprised Malaysians and Singaporeans. 

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he had been notified of the incident, adding that the crew could not exit the cave due to a flash flood. 

Police officers rescuing a film crew that was trapped in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district, Perak on Oct 26, 2022. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police via Facebook/Bernama)

According to a New Straits Times report, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the crew was filming at the cave for a Hong Kong-produced movie. They were rescued less than two hours after the department was notified of the situation.

Tempurung Cave, a network of chambers more than 3km long, is believed to be the longest and largest limestone cave in peninsular Malaysia. It is a popular tourist attraction, with sections developed with walkways and lighting.

Rescuers saved a film crew that was trapped in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district, Perak on Oct 26, 2022. (Photo: Royal Malaysian Police via Facebook/Bernama)
Source: Agencies/zl(mi)

Related Topics

Malaysia rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.