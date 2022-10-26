About 30 people rescued after flash floods trap film crew in Malaysia cave
The film crew, comprising Singaporeans and Malaysians, were filming for a Hong Kong-produced movie.
KUALA LUMPUR: About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday (Oct 26) have been rescued.
Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to release information, confirmed that all those trapped in Tempurung Cave in Perak’s Kampar district were safely evacuated. No further details were provided.
The Perak police chief said the crew comprised Malaysians and Singaporeans.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that he had been notified of the incident, adding that the crew could not exit the cave due to a flash flood.
According to a New Straits Times report, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the crew was filming at the cave for a Hong Kong-produced movie. They were rescued less than two hours after the department was notified of the situation.
Tempurung Cave, a network of chambers more than 3km long, is believed to be the longest and largest limestone cave in peninsular Malaysia. It is a popular tourist attraction, with sections developed with walkways and lighting.