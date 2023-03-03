Firefly to operate twice-daily direct flights between Penang and Singapore from Mar 26

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost carrier Firefly Airlines will be launching direct flights between the Penang International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport starting from March 26.

In a statement on Friday (Mar 3), the airline said that it will operate the route between the two cities twice daily. Flights will depart from Penang at 10am and 6.35pm, while the return flights from Singapore will be at 12.40pm and 9.15pm.

A subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), Firefly Airlines will operate the flights out of Terminal 2 at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The flights will be operated by the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 189 seats, all of which are in the economy class.

“The new service marks another milestone in the airline's network expansion strategy and its second service to the Lion city after resuming flights from Seletar Airport (XSP) and Subang Airport (SZB) in June 2022,” the airline said in the statement.

Currently, travellers on Firefly flights in Singapore depart from Seletar Airport to Malaysia's Subang Airport. For those headed to Penang, they will arrive in Subang Airport in Selangor - also known as the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport - before taking a connecting flight to continue their journey.

The airline said that tickets for the direct flights to Penang are on sale from Friday. Fares to Singapore start from RM109 (US$24.30) while fares to Penang begin from RM269.

Mr Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, the chief executive officer of MAG, said that since the resumption of flight services last year, the airline has seen strong travel demands from both sectors, especially from the business segments.

“Hence, we are pleased to expand our footprint in Singapore by connecting the northern region of Malaysia from Penang to Singapore’s main hub and tap into the wider markets from the leisure segment,” he said.