Malaysia reports first Omicron case involving traveller who arrived from South Africa via Singapore: Khairy 

KUALA LUMPUR: The first positive case of Omicron has been detected in Malaysia in a student from South Africa, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Friday (Dec 3).

The foreigner, who is studying in a private university in Ipoh, Perak, arrived in Malaysia on Nov 19.

Mr Khairy said in a press conference that the Omicron case was confirmed yesterday based on a sample taken from the 19-year-old student, who took the COVID-19 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He said that the student had arrived in Malaysia from Singapore.

The student was then shuttled on a university bus from KLIA to Ipoh, where she underwent quarantine.

The next day, on Nov 20, she got her test results back saying she was positive for COVID-19.

Five others who were on the same bus with the student were then placed under quarantine. All of them tested negative.

The student completed her quarantine on Nov 29.

According to Mr Khairy, eight close contacts of the student will undergo RT-PCR swab tests on Friday.

The minister added that the student entered Malaysia before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Omicron a variant of concern on Nov 26.