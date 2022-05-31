Weather, labour shortage affect fish supply in Malaysia, say industry players as prices go up

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent increase in the prices of fish in Malaysia is inevitable due to issues plaguing the supply chain, according to industry players.

These issues included unpredictable weather conditions and shortage of foreign workers, they said.

Chairman for the National Fishermen Association (NEKMAT) Abdul Hamid Bahari told CNA in a phone interview that the weather over the last few months have been unpredictable, especially in the northern part of Peninsular Malaysia.

“The weather recently can be extreme. One moment it’s hot and warm and the next, it’s stormy with strong winds.

“Boats cannot operate and hence the fish catch has been low,” said Mr Abdul Hamid, who is also director for the Kuala Kedah fishermen association.

“Also, we are still coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and hence we don’t have enough foreign workers to help fishermen with the workload,” he said.

Fish Industry General Association president Chia Tian Hee added that many fishermen were not willing to risk their fishing vessels in unpredictable weather.

He said it was extremely dangerous for smaller fishing vessels to be caught out in the open as storms could suddenly form without warning. Some boats might not be able to head back to the shore in time, he added.

“At least six boats that I know of sank at the start of May - four boats from Tanjung Karang, another two from Sekinchan - due to large waves,” Mr Chia recounted. The fishermen were rescued by nearby ships, he added.