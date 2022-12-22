Flash floods expected in 6 states in Malaysia as monsoon rain moves south

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods may hit Johor, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Sabah within 24 hours if there is heavy rain or significant thunderstorms, said Malaysia's flood forecasting authority on Thursday (Dec 22).

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) said in a notice issued at 7 am on Thursday that residents, especially those in the high-risk areas, should follow the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies.

The monsoon rain currently affecting Terengganu and Kelantan is shifting towards Johor, and residents in the state are getting ready to face the deluge, Malaysian news site The Star reported.