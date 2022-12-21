Malaysia floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian towns were left inundated with muddy water in the wake of torrential rains, footage shared on social media and verified by Reuters showed on Wednesday (Dec 21), forcing more than 72,000 people to evacuate as rainfall and floods were forecast to persist.

At least two people have died as floods hit five states this week, and authorities have set up hundreds of relief shelters as the number of people displaced grows.

Widespread flooding swept across large areas of Kelantan and Terengganu, two states along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, after days of continuous heavy rainfall. There is also flooding in Pahang, Perak and Johor.

Videos on social media showed brown water gushing into fields and streets, submerging cars and causing rivers to breach their banks. Emergency responders were seen wading in waist-deep water to rescue victims.