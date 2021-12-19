More than 21,000 evacuated as heavy rains continue to lash flood-hit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 21,000 people affected by Malaysia's worst flooding in years - most of them in Selangor - were sheltering in relief centres on Sunday (Dec 19).
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the government would allocate an initial sum of RM100 million for house and infrastructure repairs, and will provide financial aid to affected households.
In a Facebook post, the prime minister said he had "directed all ministries to double up efforts in helping flood operations especially in the severely affected areas as soon as possible".
Sharing a video of his visit to a relief centre, Mr Ismail said he had visited several centres "to ensure the safe condition of the victims".
At least 15,000 people in Selangor have been evacuated to more than 100 relief centres, Mr Ismail told a press conference. He said rainfall over the past day was equivalent to the total rainfall in a month in normal conditions.
Rescue efforts are still underway for those trapped in vehicles and outside of their homes, while reports of those trapped at home have been resolved, he said. The health ministry said it would provide doctors and nurses at all relief centres with face masks, sanitiser and medication, and carry out COVID-19 tests to ensure flood victims are protected from infection, Mr Ismail added.
More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department were mobilised to help rescue people stranded by floodwaters and take them to shelters late on Saturday.
About 9,800 people were in 155 relief centres across Pahang, where continuous rains have threatened to cause several rivers in the state to overflow.
An official said major roads, including a highway leading to the capital Kuala Lumpur, were closed while authorities clear up.
The number of flood-affected residents in Kelantan state rose to more than 3,600 people and 44 relief centres were operating. A state official said five major rivers were in danger of overflowing.
In Terengganu, about 260 people from one district were affected by the flood, with three relief centres operating.
More than 550 residents in Melaka and about 410 in Negeri Sembilan were also affected by the floods.
Malaysia’s Meteorological Department forecast "danger level" weather on Sunday, with continuous heavy rain across Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong and Kuantan, Temerloh, Maran and Pekan.