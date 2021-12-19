More than 21,000 evacuated as heavy rains continue to lash flood-hit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 21,000 people affected by Malaysia's worst flooding in years - most of them in Selangor - were sheltering in relief centres on Sunday (Dec 19).

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the government would allocate an initial sum of RM100 million for house and infrastructure repairs, and will provide financial aid to affected households.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister said he had "directed all ministries to double up efforts in helping flood operations especially in the severely affected areas as soon as possible".

Sharing a video of his visit to a relief centre, Mr Ismail said he had visited several centres "to ensure the safe condition of the victims".

At least 15,000 people in Selangor have been evacuated to more than 100 relief centres, Mr Ismail told a press conference. He said rainfall over the past day was equivalent to the total rainfall in a month in normal conditions.

Rescue efforts are still underway for those trapped in vehicles and outside of their homes, while reports of those trapped at home have been resolved, he said. The health ministry said it would provide doctors and nurses at all relief centres with face masks, sanitiser and medication, and carry out COVID-19 tests to ensure flood victims are protected from infection, Mr Ismail added.