No need to declare flood emergency in Malaysia, says DPM Ahmad Zahid

MERSING: The Malaysian government has no intention of declaring a flood emergency for now as only certain districts in several states are affected, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Saturday (Jan 28).

The states of Johor, Pahang and Sabah have been hit by flooding amid continuous heavy rain brought about by the northeast monsoon.

Nearly 14,000 people in the three states were in temporary flood relief centres, Bernama reported on Saturday morning, but that number fell significantly by evening.

“I don’t think a flood emergency should be declared because it only involves certain states and districts. The state disaster management committees have taken proactive measures together with the district disaster management committees,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee.

“The aid provided has been given to all the heads of families and, at the same time, we have other matters that need to be carried out, including post-flood assistance,” he told a media conference after visiting a temporary relief centre in Mersing.