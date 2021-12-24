Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri tells Cabinet ministers to cancel holidays, focus on flood recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Cabinet ministers who are on leave and planning to go on holiday have been instructed to cancel their plans until the flood disaster in the country is resolved.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday (Dec 24) said all ministers currently abroad have also been ordered to return home immediately.

"I have been deluged with questions about our Cabinet ministers. So, if they are on leave and planning to go on holiday, I want them to cancel that plan.

"If they are currently abroad, return immediately," he told a press conference after visiting flood evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Piatu in Bentong, Pahang.

The prime minister said he would also have to postpone his work trip to Bangkok, slated for Dec 28 to Dec 30, to give attention to the flood disaster.

"Members of security forces have also been asked to focus on helping the people in cleaning their houses once they are allowed to return home," he said.

Heavy downpours pounded Peninsular Malaysia over the past weekend, in what has been described as a "once in a hundred years" event.

Forty-one people have died in the floods while eight people remain missing, according to the Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said Selangor has recorded the highest number of deaths, with 25 fatalities, followed by 15 deaths in Pahang and one in Kelantan.

The fatalities in the floods in Selangor involved 17 men and eight women, while in Pahang the victims were eight men, five women and two boys. A man died in Kelantan.

The missing people were reported in Pahang, and involved seven men and a boy.