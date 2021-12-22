Flood situation improves in Shah Alam as waters recede; number of evacuees in several states drops

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation was reported to be improving in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Wednesday (Dec 22) with water level in the badly hit areas starting to subside, local media reported.

Authorities have begun to pump out flood waters in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, since Tuesday.

Bernama reported that the process was running smoothly despite heavy downpour around Shah Alam on Wednesday morning.

“The water has receded even though it rained at 4am,” said National Disaster Management Agency director-general Aminuddin Hassim, as quoted by Bernama.

He said the Department Irrigation and Drainage would be digging drains at several sites to speed the movement of water to the nearby river.

“Water has already subsided but there is water below 0.3m in some areas,” he said, adding that flood waters were still at about 0.6m to 1m deep in Taman Damai Section 25.

Fourteen bodies have been found in Taman Sri Muda so far following the serious floods caused by incessant heavy rain since last Friday, according to Astro Awani.

Flood waters in the area were slow to recede because the sluice, which controls the flow of water into the river, was jammed, according to reports quoting Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim.

On Wednesday, the state government announced that the sluice was able to operate again with electricity restored.

“With the sluice in operation, water will recede faster, God willing,” Chief Minister Amirudin Shari wrote on his Facebook.

Other than Selangor, several other states in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia such as Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Perak, were also affected.

Death toll in both Selangor and Pahang was reported to be 34 on Tuesday.