Malaysia floods: Over 27,000 evacuated as rain expected to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 27,000 people have been evacuated in the Malaysian states of Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka when their homes were hit by floods due to heavy rain brought by the northeast monsoon.

According to the national news agency Bernama, Johor is the worst hit state with more than 25,000 people in relief centres on Thursday morning (Mar 2), compared to 9,162 on Wednesday night.

“Segamat is the worst affected district with 2,050 families evacuated to 55 relief centres, followed by Kluang with 1,559 families at 39 centres; Kota Tinggi with 769 families at 18 centres; Johor Bahru with 607 at 12 centres and Pontian involving 58 families at five centres,” Bernama quoted a statement from the Johor State Disaster Management Committee.

The Star reported that all 10 districts in Johor have been hit by floods with more than 25,000 people having to be evacuated, a four-fold increase from the 5,679 flood victims recorded just 20 hours before.