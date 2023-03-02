Malaysia floods: Over 27,000 evacuated as rain expected to continue

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 27,000 people have been evacuated in the Malaysian states of Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka when their homes were hit by floods due to heavy rain brought by the northeast monsoon.
According to the national news agency Bernama, Johor is the worst hit state with more than 25,000 people in relief centres on Thursday morning (Mar 2), compared to 9,162 on Wednesday night.
“Segamat is the worst affected district with 2,050 families evacuated to 55 relief centres, followed by Kluang with 1,559 families at 39 centres; Kota Tinggi with 769 families at 18 centres; Johor Bahru with 607 at 12 centres and Pontian involving 58 families at five centres,” Bernama quoted a statement from the Johor State Disaster Management Committee.
The Star reported that all 10 districts in Johor have been hit by floods with more than 25,000 people having to be evacuated, a four-fold increase from the 5,679 flood victims recorded just 20 hours before.
Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said an emergency meeting with all agencies was on Wednesday night following the “critical flood situation” in the state.
He said that the meeting was briefed about the situation in Segamat, particularly in Chaah, Pemanis, Tenang and Labis.
“I have asked the agencies involved to manage the logistics for the delivery of tents and retort (ready to eat) food to the affected area,” he said in a Facebook post following the meeting.
In Pahang, the number of evacuees in five districts rose to 1,375 people from 374 families on Thursday, up from 293 people on Wednesday night and all of them were housed at 26 relief centres, according to Bernama.
More than 700 people had to be evacuated in Negeri Sembilan, while the number of evacuees in Melaka rose to 67 people.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasted on Thursday that rain will hit several parts of Johor from Thursday afternoon to Friday night.
According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), the water levels of 16 rivers in Johor have exceeded danger levels, as of 11am on Thursday.
Two rivers which have exceeded danger levels the most, namely Sungai Lenik and Sungai Gemas, are located in Segamat and have breached the danger level by 2.5m and 1.96m respectively.
Just three months ago, several states including Johor were hit by heavy floods and more than 70,000 flood evacuees were recorded.
Floods are an annual phenomenon in Malaysia due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.