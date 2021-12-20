‘Relieved that we are all safe’: Shah Alam residents tell of harrowing rescue after flood devastates Selangor

SHAH ALAM: As Mr Azwadi Awang, 35, and his neighbour placed four children from their families onto a small boat manned by a volunteer on Sunday (Dec 19) evening, they could only watch in horror as it capsized in front of their eyes.

Without thinking twice, they quickly jumped into the floodwaters of Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam to save all the children, including a one-year-old baby.

“My heart was in my mouth and I didn't know what to think except to jump in the water,” he recounted to CNA when met at the township on Monday morning.

Fortunately, the children were safe. After a while, they managed to put the one-year-old baby and her aunt as well as another child back on the boat.

Altogether, 15 people from three families who were all neighbours were trying to seek refuge from the floodwaters in a house which was slightly higher than others in the neighbourhood.

On Monday, they were eventually rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel who had been mobilised from Penang.

“I am relieved that we are all safe, but I can’t think of what lies ahead for us when we get home. Everything is lost,” said Mr Azwadi.

The water engulfed the first floor and almost reached the second floor of his home. His three cars and three motorcycles were submerged in water.