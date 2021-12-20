‘Once in a 100 years’ flood: Five killed and 41,000 displaced in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods that wreaked havoc over the weekend have claimed the lives of five men in Selangor and Pahang, local media reported.

Shah Alam police chief Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib said three of them were found in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, on Monday (Dec 20)

Two of them were believed to be locals, while the identity of the third deceased has yet to be determined, Sinar Harian reported.

ACP Baharudin was earlier quoted as saying that a body has been discovered by members of the public near the Alam Idaman condominium in Shah Alam, Selangor, after water levels began to subside at around 7.50pm on Sunday.

“Immediately after being notified of an emergency call involving the body of a man in his 30s, personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The deceased is believed to have drowned,” the police chief said, according to Malay Mail.

Bernama reported that the unidentified man was a resident of Residensi Hijauan condominium and the case has been classified as sudden death.